Three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Trump sides with Russia

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:06 AM EST
Mikhail Gershteyn
Three years to the day that Russia invaded Ukraine and tried to eliminate Ukraine's national identity, the Trump administration is demanding that Ukraine make a list of concessions: territory; NATO dreams; even rare earth minerals that Trump wants. Meanwhile, the Trump team has not asked Russian to give up anything. We talk about the negotiations that have so far excluded Ukraine. Our guests:

  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University
  • Hein Goemans, author of "War and Punishment," and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict & Cooperation at the University of Rochester
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, European leaders are preparing for a very different relationship with the United States. They are talking openly about military readiness, dealing with Russia, and operating with security guarantees from the Trump administration. Our guest joins us from the Democratization Policy Council to discuss the momentum on the far right across the globe — from the United States to European elections. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

