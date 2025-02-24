12:00: Three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Trump sides with Russia

1:00: Democratization Policy Council's Valery Perry on Europe's reaction to Trump

Three years to the day that Russia invaded Ukraine and tried to eliminate Ukraine's national identity, the Trump administration is demanding that Ukraine make a list of concessions: territory; NATO dreams; even rare earth minerals that Trump wants. Meanwhile, the Trump team has not asked Russian to give up anything. We talk about the negotiations that have so far excluded Ukraine. Our guests:



Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University

Hein Goemans, author of "War and Punishment," and professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict & Cooperation at the University of Rochester

Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, European leaders are preparing for a very different relationship with the United States. They are talking openly about military readiness, dealing with Russia, and operating with security guarantees from the Trump administration. Our guest joins us from the Democratization Policy Council to discuss the momentum on the far right across the globe — from the United States to European elections. Our guest:

