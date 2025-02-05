© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Newly-elected Rochester Board of Education President Camille Simmons and Vice President Amy Maloy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 5, 2025 at 10:18 PM EST
provided (WXXI archives)
Camille Simmons (left) and Amy Maloy (right) were elected on Thursday as Rochester Board of Education president and vice president, respectively, for the year 2025.

12:00: Newly-elected Rochester Board of Education President Camille Simmons and Vice President Amy Maloy

1:00: Should state leaders prepare for major changes from the new Trump administration?

The Rochester City School Board elected new leadership recently: commissioners Camille Simmons and Amy Maloy were elevated to president and vice president. The former leadership, Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz Lebron, remain on the board. It's a board that has been working to get past rancor and dysfunction. So what can the new leaders do to achieve that? We talk about the board, the students, and the challenges facing the district. Our guests:

  • Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester Board of Education
  • Amy Maloy, vice president of the Rochester Board of Education

Then in our second hour, at a recent forum, Democratic state representatives said that the new Trump administration could threaten all kinds of funding and freedoms. They said that they are working to mitigate some possible impacts. Republicans said that some funding was worth watching, but they wanted to wait and see before sounding any alarms. Our guests discuss what they see, and what they want the state to do — or not do. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134
  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
