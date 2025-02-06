© 2025 WXXI News
Newly-elected Rochester Board of Education President Camille Simmons and Vice President Amy Maloy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black sweater; a woman at center has long black braids and is wearing a black sweater over a blue shirt; a man at right is wearing a navy puffy vest, light green button-down shirt and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Amy Maloy and Camille Simmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 6, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The Rochester City School Board elected new leadership recently: commissioners Camille Simmons and Amy Maloy were elevated to president and vice president.

The former leadership, Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz Lebron, remain on the board. It's a board that has been working to get past rancor and dysfunction.

So what can the new leaders do to achieve that? We talk about the board, the students, and the challenges facing the district.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
