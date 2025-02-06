Newly-elected Rochester Board of Education President Camille Simmons and Vice President Amy Maloy

WXXI News

The Rochester City School Board elected new leadership recently: commissioners Camille Simmons and Amy Maloy were elevated to president and vice president.

The former leadership, Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz Lebron, remain on the board. It's a board that has been working to get past rancor and dysfunction.

So what can the new leaders do to achieve that? We talk about the board, the students, and the challenges facing the district.

Our guests:

