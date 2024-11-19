© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Democratization policy expert Valery Perry on the election; Senator Jeremy Cooney on high-speed rail: coming up on "Connections," 11/20/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:48 PM EST
12:00: Democratization policy consultant Valery Perry on democracy in America

1:00: State Senator Jeremy Cooney on bringing high-speed rail to New York

How do experts in the study of democracy view the results of the U.S. presidential election? Valery Perry is a Buffalo native living and working in Sarajevo as a consultant in democratization policy. In a recent op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle, she outlined themes for Americans to consider as the country heads into a new administration. Perry joins us to explore those themes, including how to think about speakers and their interests, how to define corruption, how to analyze TV news, and how to boost engagement in local politics. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is back in Rochester after visiting Florida on state business. As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Cooney has been outspoken about the benefits of high-speed rail. While in Florida, he rode the Brightline East, a 125 mph train that connects Orlando and Miami. Cooney says it’s time to bring the technology to Upstate New York. He joins us to discuss his trip and what he learned. Our guests:

  • New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Joseph Alston, director of Government Affairs for the Business Council of New York State, Inc.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
