Teaching elections on campus; new tech designed to help inform undecided voters: coming up on "Connections," 11/4/24

RedBridge / Adobe Stock Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

12:00: Teaching elections on campus

1:00: New tech designed to help inform undecided voters

The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is co-teaching a class this semester called “Elections and Voting in America.” Mark Gearan has close friends in the highest reaches of American politics – the Clintons among them – and he knows a great deal about how politicians run their campaigns. So what are students at HWS learning – particularly at the conclusion of this highly consequential election season? Our guests join us from WEOS in Geneva:



Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”

DeWayne Lucas, associate professor of politics and chair of the Politics Department at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”

Will Jones, Class of ’26, politics major, and student tutor for “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America” at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Then in our second hour, many undecided voters are busy doing their homework before they vote on Tuesday. Undecideds will make a massive impact on the presidential race, but they also have a lot of sway in elections up and down the ballot. A new tool called BallotWise is designed to give voters a look at the substantive records of candidates. The creators are college students or recent grads, and they hope their piece of election tech can transform how voters prepare for the ballot box. Our guests:

