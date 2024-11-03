© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Teaching elections on campus; new tech designed to help inform undecided voters: coming up on "Connections," 11/4/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 3, 2024 at 11:56 PM EST
Buildings on Hobart and William Smith Colleges' campus
RedBridge
/
Adobe Stock
Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

12:00: Teaching elections on campus

1:00: New tech designed to help inform undecided voters

The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges is co-teaching a class this semester called “Elections and Voting in America.” Mark Gearan has close friends in the highest reaches of American politics – the Clintons among them – and he knows a great deal about how politicians run their campaigns. So what are students at HWS learning – particularly at the conclusion of this highly consequential election season? Our guests join us from WEOS in Geneva:

  • Mark Gearan, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
  • DeWayne Lucas, associate professor of politics and chair of the Politics Department at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who is co-teaching “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America”
  • Will Jones, Class of ’26, politics major, and student tutor for “Politics 221: Elections and Voting in America” at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Then in our second hour, many undecided voters are busy doing their homework before they vote on Tuesday. Undecideds will make a massive impact on the presidential race, but they also have a lot of sway in elections up and down the ballot. A new tool called BallotWise is designed to give voters a look at the substantive records of candidates. The creators are college students or recent grads, and they hope their piece of election tech can transform how voters prepare for the ballot box. Our guests:

  • Lauren Perl, co-founder and co-CEO of BallotWise, and senior at Harvard University
  • Ayyub Abdulrezak, co-founder and CTO of BallotWise, and graduate student at MIT
  • Logan Delavan-Hoover, co-founder and co-CEO of BallotWise, and recent graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

