© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The latest on COVID vaccines; understanding an authoritarian trend in global politics: coming up on "Connections," 9/23/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 23, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
Centers for Disease Control
/
cdc.gov

Noon: The latest on COVID vaccines and research

1:00: Understanding an authoritarian trend in global politics

Updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are available. How effective are they? And what have we learned about how – and how often – the virus mutates? This hour, local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response discuss the latest in vaccine science. Our guests:

  • Angela Branche, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health
  • Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, the American presidential campaign is part of a growing list of political races around the world in which candidates are threatening to jail their opponents. We're joined by democratization policy consultant Valery Perry to discuss the implications of those threats. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.