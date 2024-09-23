The latest on COVID vaccines; understanding an authoritarian trend in global politics: coming up on "Connections," 9/23/24

Centers for Disease Control / cdc.gov

Noon: The latest on COVID vaccines and research

1:00: Understanding an authoritarian trend in global politics

Updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are available. How effective are they? And what have we learned about how – and how often – the virus mutates? This hour, local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response discuss the latest in vaccine science. Our guests:



Angela Branche, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Ann Falsey, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health

Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, the American presidential campaign is part of a growing list of political races around the world in which candidates are threatening to jail their opponents. We're joined by democratization policy consultant Valery Perry to discuss the implications of those threats. Our guest:

