© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Discussing the state of local composting; and discussing racial disparities in prostate cancer

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 9, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
This stock image shows organic waste for composting.
Olga Yastremska
/
New Africa
This stock image shows organic waste for composting.

12:00: Discussing the state of local composting and answering your composting questions

1:00: Previewing the film, “The Black Walnut,” and discussing the latest in prostate cancer treatment

Research shows more Americans are becoming interested in composting. Despite that, the amount of residential food waste composted in this country is under four percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Many communities are struggling with the availability of services, of funding, or with legislative hurdles or other regulations. What about in the Rochester area? How many people are composting their food – either in municipal or private programs or in homemade piles or bins? This hour — as part of NPR's Climate Week — we explore the state of local composting, composting infrastructure, and what local experts think the future of composting will look like. Our guests:

  • LaShana Boose, recycling coordinator for the City of Rochester
  • TeJay Chess, natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • Theodore Maxey, manager of the solid waste division for the City of Rochester
  • Elias Putney, composting operations manager for Impact Earth

Then in our second hour, according to the American Cancer Society, Black men are 70 to 110 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men. The team behind a film called “The Black Walnut” aims to use its platform to spread the word about that disparity and to encourage men to prioritize their health. This hour, we talk to the filmmaker, clinicians, and prostate cancer survivors about the latest with prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support. Our guests:

  • Terrance Afer-Anderson, filmmaker of “The Black Walnut,” and prostate cancer survivor
  • Anees Fazili, M.D., urologist at Rochester Regional Health
  • Jean Joseph, M.D., W.W. Scott Professor and Chairman of the Department of Urology and professor of Oncology at UR Medicine
  • Richard McCollough, president emeritus of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists
  • Darrell Vickers, peer educator for the PCPEER program at UR Medicine, and prostate cancer survivor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.