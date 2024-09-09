Discussing the state of local composting; and discussing racial disparities in prostate cancer

Olga Yastremska / New Africa This stock image shows organic waste for composting.

12:00: Discussing the state of local composting and answering your composting questions

1:00: Previewing the film, “The Black Walnut,” and discussing the latest in prostate cancer treatment

Research shows more Americans are becoming interested in composting. Despite that, the amount of residential food waste composted in this country is under four percent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Many communities are struggling with the availability of services, of funding, or with legislative hurdles or other regulations. What about in the Rochester area? How many people are composting their food – either in municipal or private programs or in homemade piles or bins? This hour — as part of NPR's Climate Week — we explore the state of local composting, composting infrastructure, and what local experts think the future of composting will look like. Our guests:



LaShana Boose, recycling coordinator for the City of Rochester

TeJay Chess, natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County

Theodore Maxey, manager of the solid waste division for the City of Rochester

Elias Putney, composting operations manager for Impact Earth

Then in our second hour, according to the American Cancer Society, Black men are 70 to 110 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men. The team behind a film called “The Black Walnut” aims to use its platform to spread the word about that disparity and to encourage men to prioritize their health. This hour, we talk to the filmmaker, clinicians, and prostate cancer survivors about the latest with prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and support. Our guests:

