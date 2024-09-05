© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How can New York voters make an impact in swing states?; and how a local project is bringing history to life: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, September 5, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
A sign that says "VOTE HERE" with an American flag

12:00: How can New York voters make an impact in swing states?

1:00: Bringing local history to life

Voters in New York State might feel like they are not connected to the presidential race. New York is typically not a swing state. But for voters who want to get involved, there are different ways to do that. Our guests talk about how voters can make an impact, especially in swing states. Our guests:

  • Michelle Garcia-Daniels, founder and Executive Director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation, Inc. and the Frederick Douglass Club
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and former member of Rochester City Council
  • Additional guests TBA

Then in our second hour, how can journalists, teachers, researchers, and historians bring history to life? Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy recently left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways. One of the methods is to use primary sources -- like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact. In studio:

  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator at Our Local History, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York
  • Shane Weigand, co-director of Our Local History
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
