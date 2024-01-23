Live updates: Trump wins New Hampshire's GOP primary, Biden wins Democratic primary

For New Hampshire presidential primary updates, analysis and results, follow NPR's liveblog.

Former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary, according to The Associated Press, just over a week after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses. President Biden has won the Democratic primary as a write-in candidate.

Here's what you need to know:

Time: According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office, all polling places must be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Some polls extend their hours, but all polls will close by 8 p.m. ET.

Location: There are 221 towns in the state of New Hampshire, and they each set their own time to begin voting. Some smaller towns, like Dixville Notch (pop: 6), famously start voting at midnight on primary day.

Delegates: There are 22 Republican delegates at stake, or less than 1% of the total number of delegates to the Republican National Convention. Delegates are assigned proportionally by statewide vote (13) and congressional district (6). The other three are RNC members from the state. There are no Democratic delegates on the line because of a rift between the national and state party over New Hampshire's date in the primary calendar.

Candidates: There are more than 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. At this point, there are just two leading Republican candidates: Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. President Biden is running as an incumbent, but is not on the ballot (because of that rift) — though Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is. There's a huge push for Democratic voters to show up anyway and write in Biden's name.

Voters: New Hampshire's primary is run by the state as opposed to the parties, and allows independents (aka undeclared voters) to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Undeclared voters make up almost 40% of the state's registered voters.

Turnout: New Hampshire traditionally has been one of the states with the highest participation rates in the country. Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting a record turnout of 322,000 for the GOP primary. The Republican turnout record is 282,979 set in 2016.

