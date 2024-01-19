Lawmakers frame new Monroe County youth jobs program as an anti-violence effort

Jeremy Moule / WXXI News County Executive Adam Bello and state legislators from the Rochester area announced the ROC Your Job youth employment program during a news conference at Arnett Cafe.

Monroe County will hold an event Saturday aimed at helping young people get the work permits and identification they need to secure jobs, and it coincides with the launch of a new youth jobs program.

Monroe County and RochesterWorks announced they’re partnering to launch the ROC Your Job program during a news conference Thursday at the Arnett Cafe in the 19th Ward. The initiative will provide part-time work opportunities for up to 260 people aged 14 to 20.

“One of the most impactful things that our young people can do for themselves and for their families and their futures is to get a job,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “It gives our young people a sense of independence, allows them to help with their families, instills a sense of discipline and pride and reduces the likelihood of getting into trouble right after school on nights and weekends.”

Bello said the program will focus on young people living in Rochester neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence, but it will also be open to those living in Monroe County households with incomes lower than 200% of the federal poverty level. That’s $62,400 for a family of four.

The state is providing $1.7 million to fund the effort. Bello said the county and Rochester Works will subsidize 17 weeks of the workers’ wages with a goal of helping the youths secure long-term employment.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said ROC Your Job is about more than connecting young people with paying work and helping them develop important workplace skills. He framed it as an antiviolence program.

“I'm speaking to the opportunities that we're giving our youth,” Meeks said. “An opportunity to work, to potentially learn a skilled trade, and to apply it and change the trajectory for themselves, as well as future generations.”

State Sen. Samra Brouk agreed, saying it’s a public safety program.

“When we look at the intersection of poverty and violence, not just in New York state, but across this country, we see that investing in young people is one of the best ways to address what we see in those communities,” Brouk said.

The youth employment event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kate Gleason Auditorium inside the Rundel library building on South Avenue. Staff from the county Department of Human Services will be on hand to help youths get work permits, identification, and other paperwork they need to gain employment.

They’ll also have laptops available that young people can use to apply to the ROC Your Job program. Youths and employers interested in participating in the program can apply at rocyourjob.com.