Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

First hour: Previewing ROC the Future's 2022-2023 "State of Our Children" report card

Second hour: Discussing the latest in back pain prevention and management

How can the community help Rochester’s children thrive? ROC the Future Alliance studies this question and is gearing up to release its annual “State of Our Children" report card. The progress report covers early childhood and high school outcomes, parent/family partnerships, and youth leadership and engagement. We discuss some of the takeaways from the report in advance of ROC the Future’s annual celebration on Friday. We also discuss the group’s recommendations for how to improve ongoing challenges in a city that has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation. Our guests:



Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance

Lorna Washington, Ed.D., chair of ROC the Future Alliance

Toyin Anderson, parent/family partner with ROC the Future Alliance, and member of the board of directors at The Children’s Agenda

Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, data shows 80 percent of Americans will experience back pain at some point in their lives. An upcoming event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine will explore the latest in pain management and rehabilitation techniques. This hour, we’re joined by experts who help us understand the range of options for back pain prevention and management, and they take your questions. Our guests: