Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 1, 2024

First hour: Special broadcast — “Get Your Money Life in Order"

Second hour: Special broadcast — “BBC Correspondent's Look Ahead 2024"

We have special broadcasts on this New Year's Day.

For the first hour, in “Get Your Money Life in Order,” host Reema Khrais helps listeners get their financial life together in time for the new year. She unpacks some practical tips with a personal finance expert and then shares a personal money story that is sure to captivate listeners. To round out the hour, Reema interviews a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money and how to navigate the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it. This hour will make listeners laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way. The special comes from “This Is Uncomfortable,” the podcast from Marketplace about life and how money messes with it.

Then in our second hour, it’s the “BBC Correspondent's Look Ahead 2024,” a BBC World Service special. 2024 will see nearly half of the world’s population going to the polls. Elections will be held in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and Venezuela. How will the results of some of those elections shift the geopolitical tectonic plates? And will the economic picture improve? Big questions, but luckily we have some of the BBC's best minds on hand to provide plenty of answers.