Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 28, 2023

First hour: Andrae Evans, newly-elected Irondequoit Town Supervisor

Second hour: Discussing ethics and how to contextualize sports fandom...and we ask: are the Bills and the Browns cursed?

Andrae Evans was recently elected supervisor in the town of Irondequoit. He joins a small list of Black supervisors who have been elected in Rochester's suburbs. But Evans, a proud Democrat, tends to focus more on his resume and values: he's a decorated combat veteran who speaks often of honor, sacrifice, and selfless service. We discuss the work that lies ahead for Evans and his team. Our guest:



Andrae Evans, supervisor-elect for the town of Irondequoit

In Western New York, sports fans sometimes wrestle with how much of their time and emotional energy to invest in local teams. For Shaun Nelms, his beloved Bills are going back for another run in the playoffs. For Evan, his childhood-favorite Browns appear to be heading back to the postseason as well. But fans like Evan have had to wrestle with the ethics of supporting teams that feature players who have committed egregious acts. We talk not just about sports fandom, but how to contextualize our fandom, how to look for real leadership, and whether our franchises are cursed. (They're not, we don't think.) This is our first conversation in what could become a series known as the Long Suffering Podcast. Our guest: