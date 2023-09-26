Masks required at Plattsburgh hospital

The medical center in Plattsburgh has reinstated a requirement that visitors and patients wear masks.

The University of Vermont Health Network’s CVPH Medical Center announced Tuesday evening that due to rising COVID infection rates in the region and an outbreak in the facility, patients and visitors must resume wearing masks. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ken Collins says masks have been shown to reduce an individual’s risk of exposure to airborne pathogens when indoors.

The hospital says over the past 10 days there have been an increased number of COVID positive admissions, ER visits and employees that have tested positive.

Free masks are available at the hospital.