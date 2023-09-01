Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 4, 2023

First hour: Special programming - “How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong"

Second hour: Special programming - "Witness: The Labor Movement"

We have special programing on this Labor Day.

In our first hour, it’s “How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong.” There's an idea about how children learn to read that's held sway in schools for more than a generation — even though it was proven wrong by cognitive scientists decades ago. Teaching methods based on this idea can make it harder for children to learn how to read. In this special, host Emily Hanford investigates the influential authors who promote this idea and the company that sells their work. It's an exposé of how educators came to believe in something that isn't true and are now reckoning with the consequences — children harmed, money wasted, an education system upended.

Then in our second hour, it’s “Witness: The Labor Movement.” Pulled from the BBC's Witness History program, this specially-curated hour brings first-hand accounts of significant moments in the labor movement, including stories related to strikes, campaigns, and successes for workers’ rights around the world.