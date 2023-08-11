Nicholas Nicosia, dentist at center of controversial East Avenue party, files defamation lawsuit

Nicholas Nicosia, a prominent dentist whose East Avenue mansion was the scene of a party last summer that was alleged to have parodied Juneteenth and pilloried liberals, has filed a defamation lawsuit against two of the gathering’s harshest public critics.

The defendants are Nate McMurray, a former Democratic candidate for Congress and a lawyer for a Rochester firefighter who has sued to city for being made to attend the party while on duty, and Rachel Barnhart, a Monroe County Democratic legislator, who was a subject of ridicule at the party.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in state Supreme Court, accuses McMurray and Barnhart of seeking to promote their careers by perpetrating “a hate crime hoax” against Nicosia and labeling him the host of the party and publicly branding him a racist.

“Basically,” the complaint read, “Defendants are the boys and girls who cry, ‘Wolf!’”

Nicosia has said, and his lawsuit maintains, that while he attended the gathering at his home, it was his wife, Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, who was the host.

The couple endured a spectacular fall from their perch in Rochester society after the party came to light last summer through a lawsuit against the city of Rochester brought by Jerrod Jones, the Black firefighter whom McMurray represents.

They became the subject of intense public ridicule and social media scorn from around the globe, and lost work and their positions on the boards of prominent charitable organizations. Politicians across the spectrum to whom they had given vowed to either donate or return their contributions.

The mockery only seemed to worsen after the couple held a news conference with their lawyer at the time to clear their names, but at which Znidarsic-Nicosia acknowledged running a racist Twitter account.

Since then, according to the complaint, Nicosia lost more than a third of his dental practice clients and he has received hate mail and threats of violence.

“Nicosia, was the sole owner of Nicosia Dental, suffered immediate harm as a result of Defendants’ smear campaign,” the complaint read.

Reached by phone, Barnhart declined to comment. McMurray could not immediately be reached on Friday.

The lawsuit casts the party as a small group of about 10 friends who had gathered to poke fun at liberal politicians, including Barnhart, and claims that there was nothing racist about it.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.