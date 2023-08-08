Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

First hour: Remembering Paul Reubens

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's August 2023 issue

When Paul Reubens died of cancer last week, he was remembered as a unique and an imaginative force in comedy. He was also misremembered by many. Reubens was never a child predator, and two incidents for which he had been addressed by law enforcement have been widely misunderstood or misreported. As a result, Reubens said multiple times that his biggest fear would how the world would remember him. We explore why we are sometimes quick to believe the worst about someone and the consequences of that tendency. Our guest:



Todd Youngman, marketing director for Comedy at the Carlson, and stand-up comedian

Then in our second hour, the August issue of CITY Magazine has hit newsstands. We talk through this month’s edition, including the latest in the local art, culinary, and spirits scenes. Plus, we meet the Rochester Ten – a cohort of local people making art and making a difference in Rochester. Our guests: