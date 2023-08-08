© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman, is seen in this photo taken at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards in California.
Featureflash Photo Agency
/
Shutterstock
Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman, is seen in this photo taken at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards in California.

First hour: Remembering Paul Reubens

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's August 2023 issue

When Paul Reubens died of cancer last week, he was remembered as a unique and an imaginative force in comedy. He was also misremembered by many. Reubens was never a child predator, and two incidents for which he had been addressed by law enforcement have been widely misunderstood or misreported. As a result, Reubens said multiple times that his biggest fear would how the world would remember him. We explore why we are sometimes quick to believe the worst about someone and the consequences of that tendency. Our guest:

  • Todd Youngman, marketing director for Comedy at the Carlson, and stand-up comedian

Then in our second hour, the August issue of CITY Magazine has hit newsstands. We talk through this month’s edition, including the latest in the local art, culinary, and spirits scenes. Plus, we meet the Rochester Ten – a cohort of local people making art and making a difference in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Brittany Reid, one of the 2023 “Rochester Ten,” visual artist, content manager, creative consultant, and freelance writer
  • Abby Quatro, photographer for “Speaking with the Chef”
  • Taylor Wilde, chef and co-owner of Wildflour
  • John Urlaub, founder of Rohrbach Brewery
  • Colleen Hardy, co-founder and co-owner of Living Roots Wine & Co.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
