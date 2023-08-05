Property with scenic Adirondack views to be protected

The Adirondack Land Trust has purchased land to protect what it says is among the most iconic views in the Adirondacks.

The 187-acre tract in the Town of North Elba is bordered by State Route 73, the Adirondack Loj Road, the Forest Preserve and private land. The Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness, the Olympic ski jumps, and Whiteface Mountain can all be seen from the property.

The Adirondack Land Trust says the site is “one of 38 scenic vistas identified by the Adirondack Park Agency as integral to the park’s essence and character.”

The trust obtained the land for $2.365 million and plans to create a recreation and conservation area. The nonprofit also plans to raise an additional $2.5 million for long-term management and stewardship costs.