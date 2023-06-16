City government moves to invest in ensuring parks are clean

Beneath a large tree near the center of the Maplewood Rose Garden, a kaleidoscope of flowers with names like “Bridge of Sighs” and “Buff Beauty,” sits Rochester City Councilmember Mitch Gruber.

The garden, a place of preserved beauty in the heart of Rochester, is a treasured place for Gruber. But next to his foot, lying in the grass is the vibrant orange cap of a hypodermic needle, seemingly glowing against the lush greenery.

“I think that parks have been a place where previous administrations have looked to hide cuts, and to make cuts,” Gruber said. “...The promise has been made that it’s not going to drastically cut services, and I genuinely believe that those kinds of claims and commitments have been made with the best intentions.”

“But at the end of the day,” Gruber continued. “We need people to make sure parks are clean and safe places.”

While in the past the city has invested in individual parks, such as the $5 million investment into a Maplewood Nature Center approved last year, this year the city has budgeted for an increase in staff and maintenance work across all city parks.

In total, the city will invest about $300,000 into expanded park maintenance, including the hiring of five new ground equipment operators and a new city forester.

This year is Gruber’s sixth time serving in the budget process. He said it is the first time he’s seen significant investments in the city’s parks.

Mike Burns, the city’s budget director, said the investment isn’t massive given the scope of the city’s $675 million budget, but it’s one that can help forward social justice and equity.

“Our parks are available to everyone, right?” Burns said. “Regardless of where you are in life and your economic situation or other factors. Our parks are available for all to enjoy, and we want to make sure they are, in fact, enjoyable.”

The city of Rochester maintains about 900 acres of parkland. During City Council budget hearings, Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Rich Perrin noted that with previous staffing levels, it was impossible to keep parks pristine around the clock. He said that the new funding is a step forward but is not an end-all solution.

“These are major investments and we’re going optimize what they do, but this is the first step toward having an administration that has made a solid case and recognizes what happens when you, effectively, have neglect,” Perrin said.

The budget discussions specifically stressed the pollution of hypodermic needles at various park facilities, including Baden Park in High Falls and Don Samuel Torres Park on North Clinton.

Mayor Malik Evans said it is a major issue in the community.

“When we see syringes, the staff knows I go crazy,” Evans said. “...It has been a major challenge in the past couple years, particularly when we see them in parks.”

The new parks funding coincides with other city investments to maintain public spaces, including maintenance of cemeteries and the continuation of a tree beautification program that has a goal of planting 6,000 new trees in the city by the end of 2025.

Gruber, a longtime proponent of parks and greenspaces, said the additional staff and maintenance projects will go a long way. He believes healthy parks foster a better sense of community, which in turn has ripple effects in public safety and neighborhood quality.

He also said there’s room to do more.

“From an environmental justice perspective and environmental consciousness perspective, we need to make sure that we are not just preserving green spaces, but we’re making green spaces shine and sing,” Gruber said. “That we’re really taking advantage of the biodiversity that we have in our communities.”

The city budget will go to vote later this month, and if approved, take effect July 1.