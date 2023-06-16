Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 19, 2023

First hour: Special programming - "Humankind Special: The Lost Cause — the Civil War, Then and Now"

Second hour: Special programming - "Living on Earth" Juneteenth special

We bring you special programming on the Juneteenth holiday.

In the first hour, are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? "The Lost Cause — the Civil War, Then and Now" explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on critical race theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021? You’ll hear historians Ty Seidule and Hilary Green, as well as former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (Alabama) explain the ideology that came to be known as the Lost Cause. You'll also hear about recent efforts to change the names of American military bases from officers of the Confederacy to a more inclusive group of Americans, who protected the United States against an insurrection in 19th century.

Then in the second hour, "Living on Earth's" eco-justice special honoring Juneteenth features stories of African foodways, redlining and environmental justice, and black farmers practicing liberation on the land.