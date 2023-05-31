© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On Record: Mahler's Resurrection Symphony with Andreas Delfs, Nicole Cabell, & Jennifer Johnson Cano

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Julia Figueras
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
Andreas Delfs (left), Jennifer Johnson Cano (top), Nicole Cabell (bottom)
Andreas Delfs (left), Jennifer Johnson Cano (top), Nicole Cabell (bottom)

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Andreas Delfs began the season with Beethoven's fifth symphony, a work that begins with struggle and ends with redemption. For the season finale, he revisits that journey with Mahler's massive Symphony No. 2, the Resurrection. Maestro Delfs, along with Nicole Cabell and Jennifer Johnson Cano joined Julia Figueras to offer up a roadmap, with gentle wisdom.

Tags
Regional Arts & Life
Julia Figueras
A Strong Memorial baby and Greece Arcadia grad, Julia Figueras is the Music Director and mid-day host for WXXI-FM. She is also the producer and host for the award-winning monthly interview/performance show, Backstage Pass.
See stories by Julia Figueras