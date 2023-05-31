On Record: Mahler's Resurrection Symphony with Andreas Delfs, Nicole Cabell, & Jennifer Johnson Cano
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Andreas Delfs began the season with Beethoven's fifth symphony, a work that begins with struggle and ends with redemption. For the season finale, he revisits that journey with Mahler's massive Symphony No. 2, the Resurrection. Maestro Delfs, along with Nicole Cabell and Jennifer Johnson Cano joined Julia Figueras to offer up a roadmap, with gentle wisdom.