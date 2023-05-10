© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

First hour: What does success in Ukraine look like?

Second hour: Connecting formerly incarcerated people with careers in the trades

With Ukraine's spring and summer offensive on the horizon, what does success look like? Tuesday marked Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, but this year's event was rather muted, marked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin making more false claims about Ukraine, Nazis, and Russia's security. But leaked American documents have recently shown that the Biden administration has doubts about just how far Ukraine can go this year. We discuss the various dynamics with one of our regular expert guests:

  • Randy Stone, Director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, union members are going into prisons, recruiting for future members who will needs jobs when they're released. And it turns out that the trades are more willing to employ people who have been incarcerated. A U.S. Department of Justice report found that those who took advantage of vocational programs while incarcerated had a 28 percent better chance of getting work over those who didn't. This month, the City of Rochester is partnering with the Rochester Labor Council on an inaugural apprenticeship and career fair. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Victor Saunders, advisor to the City of Rochester on violence prevention programs
  • Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Labor Council, Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, and president of UAW Local 1097
  • Kereem Berry, president of the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Prep Program
  • Maria Fisher, communications and political director for AFSCME Council 66
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack