Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

First hour: What does success in Ukraine look like?

Second hour: Connecting formerly incarcerated people with careers in the trades

With Ukraine's spring and summer offensive on the horizon, what does success look like? Tuesday marked Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, but this year's event was rather muted, marked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin making more false claims about Ukraine, Nazis, and Russia's security. But leaked American documents have recently shown that the Biden administration has doubts about just how far Ukraine can go this year. We discuss the various dynamics with one of our regular expert guests:



Randy Stone, Director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, union members are going into prisons, recruiting for future members who will needs jobs when they're released. And it turns out that the trades are more willing to employ people who have been incarcerated. A U.S. Department of Justice report found that those who took advantage of vocational programs while incarcerated had a 28 percent better chance of getting work over those who didn't. This month, the City of Rochester is partnering with the Rochester Labor Council on an inaugural apprenticeship and career fair. We discuss it with our guests: