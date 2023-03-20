Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 20, 2023

First hour: How will the war in Ukraine end?

Second hour: How can communities and residents contribute to the UN's 30x30 biodiversity pledge?

How will the war in Ukraine end? Author and political scientist Hein Goemans wrote his first book on how leaders contribute to the ending of wars. He teaches a class on the subject, and he helps us envision the various ways this war could end. Our guest:



Hein Goemans, author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, during a United Nations biodiversity conference last year, countries made a pledge to protect at least 30 percent of the planet's land and water by 2030. How can local entities and residents help achieve that goal? We discuss efforts and ideas with our guests: