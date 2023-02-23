© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 23, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST
geneva_logo-2.jpg

First hour: Celebrating the City of Geneva's past and looking ahead to its future

Second hour: Discussing the value of mentorship with the Disability EmpowHer Network

The City of Geneva is gearing up to celebrate its 125th birthday. How does the city at the center of the Finger Lakes incorporate its past into an uncertain future? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Jan Regan, Third Ward Councilor for the City of Geneva
  • Kerry Lippincott, executive director of Historic Geneva

Then in our second hour, we talk with representatives from the Disability EmpowHer Network. The nonprofit organization is run by and for girls and women with disabilities. It provides mentoring and skill-building opportunities for participants to develop to their highest potential and have the confidence to lead. We discuss their work and the value of mentorship. Our guests:

  • Stephanie Woodward, attorney and executive director of Disability EmpowHer Network
  • Mandie McGinnis, lead coordinator for Disability EmpowHer Network’s EmpowHer ROC
  • Abby Wood, member of EmpowHer ROC and student Webster Schroeder High School
  • Giana Bisnett, member of EmpowHer ROC and student at Greece Athena High School
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
