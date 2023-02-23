Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 23, 2023

First hour: Celebrating the City of Geneva's past and looking ahead to its future

Second hour: Discussing the value of mentorship with the Disability EmpowHer Network

The City of Geneva is gearing up to celebrate its 125th birthday. How does the city at the center of the Finger Lakes incorporate its past into an uncertain future? We discuss it with our guests:



Jan Regan, Third Ward Councilor for the City of Geneva

Kerry Lippincott, executive director of Historic Geneva

Then in our second hour, we talk with representatives from the Disability EmpowHer Network. The nonprofit organization is run by and for girls and women with disabilities. It provides mentoring and skill-building opportunities for participants to develop to their highest potential and have the confidence to lead. We discuss their work and the value of mentorship. Our guests: