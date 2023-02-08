Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

First hour: Professor Randy Stone on America's Russia-Ukraine policies

Second hour: Mental health experts on how to help communities of color navigate trauma and find healing after tragedies

New intelligence indicates that Moscow believes Western support for Ukraine will fade over the next year. In his State of the Union Address, President Biden sent the opposite message. But even new waves of support from the West might not arrive in time for Ukraine to contend with a spring Russian offensive. Our guest takes us through the complex dynamics in relationships and alliances behind the war. Our guest:



Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by mental health professionals who have spent time in communities of color following tragic events. These experts and their colleagues have helped residents navigate trauma and try to find healing solutions after events like the mass shooting in Buffalo and the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. This hour, we discuss their work and what they think is needed to address racial disparities in mental health care. Our guests: