Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress

George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker.

His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.

Alex Brandon / AP Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.

Santos, a Brazilian immigrant who has admitted to “resume embellishments," ducked questions from reporters around the U.S. Capitol, including whether he planned to resign amid local, state and federal investigations into his personal, academic and financial histories.

This has sent many of his constituents into a frenzy, calling for his resignation.

“I lived in this district for so long, and I have my children, which are American citizens growing up in this district, and they will learn about, you know, this, the first Latino to Congress for the district, and it's really frustrating — infuriating,” said Angel Rivas, of Glen Cove.

“I mean, I really hope that one of his lies was that he's also not Latino,” he laughed.

Rivas, a DACA recipient and organizer at the immigrant group Make the Road New York, has joined hundreds of people rallying and petitioning in recent weeks since a New York Times article surfaced making allegations that Santos lied to get elected. “We need to keep holding him accountable … just making him feel pressure,” he said.

Santos is accused of embellishing jobs at Wall Street investors and schooled at prestigious colleges; to outright lies about descending from Holocaust survivors and knowing co-workers who were killed in 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“The fact that he lied and stole my historical pain, my religion, my history, and used it to curry favor with voters,” said Susan Naftol, of Plainview, who identifies as Jewish. “It just is beyond the pale.”

More serious legal trouble around potential campaign finance and election disclosure violations is being looked at by the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office and New York’s state attorney general’s office. Santos’ financial disclosure forms show that he made a quick fortune despite recent money problems and that he spent large amounts of campaign funds on travel and hotels.

Queens prosecutors are also reviewing whether they have jurisdiction to investigate as Nassau County’s district attorney did.

“We need to know where his money is coming from, who funded him and where he spent it. “All political candidates need to be under severe campaign finance reform, and get money out of politics,” said Jeremy Joseph, of Hicksville, who has run for state Senate as a Democrat.

“I would like to see some evidence that they're actually investigating. I would like to be brought into the loop as far as being a constituent,” Naftol added.

In addition, the New York Times reports Brazilian prosecutors plan to revive criminal charges against Santos for allegedly stealing financial information to write fraudulent checks — which, if convicted, could carry a prison sentence of five years.

“I'm also at the same time, you know, a strong proponent of innocent until he was found guilty. Sadly, his lies, and his deceiving isn’t criminal activity,” Rivas said. “But it's certainly the worst type of behavior for an elected official, someone running for office.”

“But maybe we have a bigger of a monster in Congress,” he continued.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is poised to become the next House speaker, has notably remained silent. Santos, 34, therefore is a newly seated member of Congress “deemed inherently trustworthy of the offices they hold,” according to the Office of the Clerk, and now represents New York’s third congressional district, including northern Nassau County and Queens.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), a former House Ways and Means chairman who is retiring from the House after serving for 25 years, said Santos needs “to take some huge steps” to regain trust and respect in his district.

“This is troubling in so many ways. Certainly, he’s lied repeatedly,” Brady told Fox News Sunday. “He certainly is going to have to consider resigning.”

Democrats in Congress are expected to pursue a complaint with the Federal Election Commission and introduce a resolution to expel him.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) proposed a bill that would require candidates for public office to disclose information about their background and qualifications under oath — The SANTOS Act, which stands for Stop Another Non Truthful Office Seeker.

“I think we need to understand that we live in a new era of American politics. I mean, like a post-Trump era, right?” Rivas said, advocating for the federal bill. “We shouldn’t reward people that lie to their constituents, so blatantly, right? And if that's not the case, at least we need local municipalities and localities to start pushing for some of these policies that will, you know, have consequences for these people.”

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, D-Woodbury, has introduced a similar bill on the local level. This bill would make it a misdemeanor in Nassau County for a candidate or elected official to lie about their registered address, employment history, education, and income.

“Any ordinary citizen applying for a job can have that job revoked for a lie on one line of the resume. For George Santos to fabricate virtually his entire resume and life, and to serve is preposterous,” Lafazan said.

This story is developing...

