Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

First hour: Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

Second hour: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors?

The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in needs of homes. Our guests:



Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options

Jeanell Coleman Grimes, chief program officer for Person Centered Housing Options

Lisa Kuhmann, outreach program manager for Person Centered Housing Options

David Whitaker, housing and outreach program consumer at Person Centered Housing Options

Then in our second hour, a World Cup match on Tuesday between the U.S. and Iran has fans talking -- and asking a question: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors? More than 400 people have reportedly been killed since widespread protests began in Iran weeks ago, centered on the rights of women. We talk with local Iranians. Our guests: