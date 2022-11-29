© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
Man sleeping on a bench
freeimages.com/Michael Niemis
/
Rochester ranks 2nd in overall poverty, 1st in childhood poverty, and 1st in extreme poverty according to a 2016 report by ACT Rochester.

First hour: Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

Second hour: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors?

The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in needs of homes. Our guests:

  • Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
  • Jeanell Coleman Grimes, chief program officer for Person Centered Housing Options
  • Lisa Kuhmann, outreach program manager for Person Centered Housing Options
  • David Whitaker, housing and outreach program consumer at Person Centered Housing Options

Then in our second hour, a World Cup match on Tuesday between the U.S. and Iran has fans talking -- and asking a question: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors? More than 400 people have reportedly been killed since widespread protests began in Iran weeks ago, centered on the rights of women. We talk with local Iranians. Our guests:

  • Shahin Monshipour, director of the International Culture and Arts Network, and retired educator at the college level
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack