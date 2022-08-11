Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 11, 2022

First hour: What will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states?

Second hour: Winners of the Gandhi Institute's Youth Healing Hate grants

For abortion opponents, what will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states? They cheered the overturning of Roe v. Wade; now we look ahead to a possible future where more children are born into poverty, to single parents, and to traumatic circumstances. Our guests discuss what they see as the right way to approach such challenges, and what they'd like to see happen in New York State. Our guests:



Carol Crossed, member of Democrats for Life of NY

Cecelia Lester, vice president of Feminists Choosing Life of NY

Then in our second hour, there have been a record number of hate crimes in this country in the past few years. In Rochester and the Finger Lakes, young people are working to try to facilitate peace in their communities. The Youth Healing Hate grants at the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence empower youth to address the root causes of hate and incivility. This hour, we talk to grant winners about their projects and the impact they hope that work will have. Our guests: