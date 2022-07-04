Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 4, 2022

Connections is preempted by special programming today.

First hour: "Kissinger"

Second hour: "Divided States: Efforts to Pull Together When Things Fall Apart"

Few alive can claim as much influence over the shape of the modern world as Henry Kissinger. The former U.S. Secretary of State and Nobel Peace laureate is loved, loathed, and listened to - for the decisions he took, the attitude he espoused and for his knowledge and analysis of world affairs. James Naughtie travels to Kissinger's home to discuss six great leaders and the lessons they taught, as Kissinger reflects on his own role in creating the modern world.

Then in our second hour, as we emerge from isolation and pandemic, we find ourselves in many ways, a nation divided. This self-contained hour of documentary-style features takes a dive into issues that divide us and efforts to pull together. Stories explore how some family members of QAnon believers are feeling a sense of loss and grief and are fighting for ways to deprogram and free them from the conspiracy theories ... how ethnic studies has become a hot button issue ... how online doxxing more and more often is leading to real-life danger ... how Asian American communities are coming together to fight hate crimes ... and how music brings us all together. This hour of in-depth, documentary-style news features is made possible by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.