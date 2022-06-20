Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 20, 2022

We have special broadcasts on Connections today in honor of the Juneteenth holiday:

First hour: Living on Earth Juneteenth Special

Second hour: BBC World Service Special - The Documentary: Inside the Kim Regime / The Night Ukraine Gave Up Its Nuclear Weapons

Living on Earth presents a one-hour, eco-justice special honoring Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The special features stories of African foodways, redlining and environmental justice, and black farmers practicing liberation on the land.

Then in our second hour, have you ever wondered what life is like in the upper echelons of North Korea's regime? We hear from Thae Yong-ho, once the deputy ambassador of North Korea to the United Kingdom until he defected with his family in 2016. Then, Clive Myrie examines why Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994.