NY Attorney General clears RPD officers in shooting death of suspect

The New York Attorney General’s office has cleared two Rochester Police officers in the shooting death of a suspect earlier this year.

Attorney General Letitia James said that after conducting an exhaustive review, investigators from her office concluded that the actions that led to the death of 28-year-old Mark Gaskill on Glasser Street last May did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

The investigators reviewed footage from multiple police body-worn cameras, and spoke to various witnesses, as well as looked at other evidence.

Last May 14, RPD was called to the area after reports of gunshots being fired. According to the AG, police pulled a car over that had been leaving the scene.

James said that the officers were talking to Gaskill, who was in the back seat, and another passenger, and as they were trying to open the car door, the two officers allegedly saw Gaskill reach to his waistband and pull a gun.

The AG said that while officers were telling Gaskill to drop the gun, he allegedly opened the car door and as he appeared to get out of the car, the officers ordered him to show his hands and then fired 11 shots, striking Gaskill six times.

According to James, a handgun was later recovered from the car. James said that the review by her investigators determined the RPD officers were “not unjustified in their use of deadly force” so there will be no criminal charges.

James also said that “despite the conclusive evidence in this case, I know Mr. Gaskill’s family is still coping with the loss of a loved one, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Gaskill family.”

