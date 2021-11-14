-
ConnectionsOne of the most remarkable storytellers in Rochester is 93-year-old Pete DuPre. He was an army medic during World War II, and for 80 years, he's played…
-
ALBANY (AP) A World War II dog tag belonging to an American soldier has been found on a Pacific island where he earned a medal for bravery a year before…
-
On Veterans Day, Americans are asked to take time to honor those, living and deceased, who answered the nation's call to arms when needed. Living in the...
-
Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.As they have each year for the past 41 years, local peace activists will hold…
-
Monroe County is embarking on a new program to help area veterans. It uses the relationship between vets to help them get through various issues.It's…