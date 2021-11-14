-
A virtual ceremony hosted by the National Women's Hall of Fame Thursday night honored six women for their pioneering efforts toward equality.The National…
-
Jalil Abdul Muntaqim, a parolee living in Brighton facing felony charges for attempting to register to vote, has been denied a pardon from the governor…
-
ConnectionsOn this Election Day, we talk about different voting options -- mail-in, on-demand absentee, and early voting -- and what researchers say the data shows…
-
U.S. attorney James Kennedy, whose office covers the Rochester area, said on Thursday that the Department of Justice and the FBI have increased security…
-
ConnectionsIs it time to change the voting age to 16? This week NPR profiled the man who is leading a national movement on lowering the voting age. He argues that…
-
ConnectionsThe Susan B. Anthony Museum and House rejected President Trump's pardon of Susan B. Anthony last week. Trump pardoned Anthony last Tuesday on the 100th…
-
While President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Rushmore as part of an Independence Day celebration later this week, plans are underway for…
-
ConnectionsLong lines and malfunctioning voting machines in Georgia's primary election renewed conversations about voting rights, especially those for…
-
Organizers say this year, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will be the center of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th…