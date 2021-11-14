ventilators

-
Growing knowledge about COVID-19 has changed the way doctors in Monroe County treat patients with the disease.At the beginning of the outbreak locally,…
-
The latest numbers from the Monroe County Health Department show there were 32 new positive cases of the coronavirus and one new death. The numbers…
-
Even as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 tick upward in Monroe County, the county’s public health commissioner said Friday that…
-
The Monroe County public health department said two people died of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll in the county to 8."I share in the sorrow…
-
As the death toll from COVID-19 climbs in Monroe County -- three people have died since Monday, but officials say the rate is likely to accelerate as the…