ConnectionsMillions of American adults have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19…by choice. We meet people who have been on the fence about the vaccines, and we…
Nearly a quarter of Monroe County's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the vaccination rate in Rochester's low-income…
Hundreds of Rochester residents received their first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday at the former https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoOkSkNeFVs">Kodak…
A winter storm caused state vaccination sites to close Monday in the downstate area, but ones in upstate remained open.Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a briefing,…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo again expanded the vaccine eligibility requirements in New York to include anyone over the age of 65.Cuomo said Tuesday that the state's…
Monroe County plans to hire 30 registered nurses on a temporary basis to aid in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, officials announced Monday.The positions pay…
Vaccinating all residents of Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region will take more than a year at the rate at which people are being inoculated, county…
Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being shipped around the country and a Rochester company has a major role in that…
WXXI hosts a live, televised forum addressing COVID-19 vaccines.With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the way, WXXI and the University of Rochester Medical…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York will receive 170,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15, and front-line health care workers…