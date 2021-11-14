-
ConnectionsLocal urbanists share their 2021 wish list. What laws or rules or regulations could change to allow for more community building? Outdoor interaction…
ConnectionsDespite a lot of hype leading into the summer, we haven't seen many streets closed down to car traffic during the pandemic. Many businesses have been…
ConnectionsWill the pandemic convince more Americans to live in the countryside, away from denser cities where the virus has spread more quickly? In the past week…
ConnectionsThe Community Design Center's (CDC) Reshaping Rochester series continues with a conversation about multi-modal transportation in urban areas.Shin-pei Tsay…
ConnectionsHow can so-called rust belt cities take advantage of the digital economy to revitalize their urban centers? It’s a question planner and developer Jennifer…
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP & WXXI News) New York's governor has vetoed a bill to allow electric scooters and bikes statewide, his office said Thursday.Gov. Andrew…
ConnectionsDoes urbanism die in the winter? After the first major snowstorm of the season, a social media thread about a man who walked through the middle of the…
ConnectionsWe have a conversation about the New Urbanism design movement. Its goal? To create complete, compact, and connected communities. We discuss the principles…
Connections"What if everything we did in our cities had to be great for an eight year old and an 80 year old?" That's a question urbanist Gil Penalosa regularly…
ConnectionsIn a recent post for the Urban Phoenix, blogger Arian Horbovetz wrote about how the impermanence and flexibility of urban centers are drawing more…