A $10,000 gift will help 20 city high school students explore some career options.Avangrid, the parent company of Rochester Gas & Electric, awarded the…
Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League will be in Rochester on March 29 as a guest of the Urban League of Rochester. He joins…
Fifty years ago the Urban League was born out of the tragic Rochester Riots. Now the League is celebrating their anniversary and honoring one of their…
ConnectionsThe Urban League of Rochester is celebrating 50 years. Their work includes some tough conversations, particularly in light of the Eric Garner, Michael…