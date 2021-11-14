-
ConnectionsWe welcome Ron Lindsay, author of the new book The Necessity of Secularism, to talk about his views on Charlie Hebdo and the European movement toward a…
The town of Greece adopted a new policy for invocations before town meetings. The town now requires that those giving an invocation be part of "assemblies…
The Town of Greece has invited an atheist to deliver the invocation at tonight's (Tuesday) town board meeting. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Greece…
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Town of Greece v. Galloway that the Town of Greece didn't violate the Establishment Clause and that prayers…
In the first half of the show, we have a conversation with Dahlia Lithwick, Slate's reporter on Supreme Court decisions. Lithwick responds to the comments…
Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in the Town of Greece v. Galloway case. In a 5-4 vote, the high court decided that the Town of Greece can…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this morning, in a 5-4 decision, that prayers held before the Town of Greece Board meeting can continue and do not violate…