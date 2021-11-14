-
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it will be restricting access to its facilities including the jail as part of efforts to guard against the…
Deaths in Monroe County from opioid overdoses decreased in 2019 for the second straight year, according to data released this week by the county’s heroin…
A trio of Monroe County's most visible law enforcement officers -- the county sheriff, Rochester's police chief, and the city's police union president --…
State Attorney General Tish James stopped in Rochester Friday to present more than $160,000 for police body worn cameras. The money comes from the…
ConnectionsMonroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini are calling for the appointment of a full-time opioid czar. Last Friday, Assini…
ConnectionsThere's a new sheriff in town. Todd Baxter won a resounding victory over longtime incumbent Patrick O'Flynn in Monroe County. Sheriff-elect Baxter joins…