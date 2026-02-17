The growing dairy market

-
Work to finish building the plant itself continues. But as that construction winds down, attention is shifting to road improvements and extensions — and what comes next.
The $1.2 billion facility will be nearly twice the size of a fairlife milk processing plant being built in outside Rochester, and is being touted as "the largest natural food manufacturing investment in American history.”
Farmers are investing millions in new facilities with the promise of growing markets. But tariffs and an immigration clamp down could stand in the way.