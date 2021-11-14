-
For those who are homeless or impoverished, Thanksgiving can often be a difficult time regardless of a pandemic. Local organizations helping those in need…
-
A local turkey farmer and Alfred University have combined forces to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for staff at that Southern Tier college.The…
-
On Thursday, Monroe County reported 373 new cases of coronavirus, an all-time high for new daily cases. County officials warn that numbers could rise even…
-
ConnectionsWhat are your plans for Thanksgiving? As the COVID-19 infection rate rises both locally and across the country, families are weighing how to handle the…
-
Family gatherings at Thanksgiving are a tradition, but with the coronavirus pandemic, they can also be risky.Some local families are finding ways around…
-
As new social media networks continue to emerge, and the number of people using them continues to rise -- TikTok added more than 500 million users this…
-
ConnectionsWhat are local students learning about Thanksgiving? What’s often published in textbooks and taught in schools is a Euro-centric narrative that…
-
If tofurkey or other plant-based foods make up your main course on Thursday, you may be surprised to learn just how long vegetarians have been eating an…
-
If you look at a public school textbook, chances are you won't see much written from Native American perspectives. As Thanksgiving approaches, librarian…
-
As Sharon Yates cut and plated pumpkin pie slices for a free weekly meal served by Trillium Health at the organization’s Rochester headquarters, she…