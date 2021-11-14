-
ConnectionsShould Regents exams be overhauled? It’s a question that the state Board of Regents plans to study this fall as it considers revisiting New York’s…
-
ConnectionsWith the start of the school year, we have a conversation standardized testing. Daniel Koretz is the author of "The Testing Charade: Pretending to Make…
-
Leaders of the opt-out movement say they're still not pleased with New York state's Common Core-based tests and the pressures they place on students and…
-
ConnectionsIt's a packed hour of Healthy Friday. First, we find out if we're being overtested and overtreated when we go to the doctor's office. Dr. Gil Welch of…
-
State English and math tests in grades 3-8 are coming in the next several weeks, and school districts across the state have debated how to handle them.…
-
After extensive testing at LeRoy High School, results show the mysterious illness plaguing more than a dozen students there was not caused by threats from…
-
Some schools, looking to cut costs, are intrigued by so-called robo-readers, computer programs that grade students' writing and offer feedback. Some teachers find the programs helpful in the classroom, but skeptics say they're not always the best judge of writing ability.