Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan on State Tests

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 31, 2015 at 3:21 PM EDT
State English and math tests in grades 3-8 are coming in the next several weeks, and school districts across the state have debated how to handle them. Some districts are supplying parents with a ready-made form to opt their children out of the tests, if they choose to do so. But Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan sent parents a different kind of letter. His letter indicated that tests can be helpful ways to compare student progress, and the tests should be taken as an opportunity for students to "tackle tasks that may be challenging" and to "show others their personal best." 

Arts & LifetestingCommon CoreStandardized Tests1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
