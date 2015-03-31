Connections: Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan on State Tests

State English and math tests in grades 3-8 are coming in the next several weeks, and school districts across the state have debated how to handle them. Some districts are supplying parents with a ready-made form to opt their children out of the tests, if they choose to do so. But Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan sent parents a different kind of letter. His letter indicated that tests can be helpful ways to compare student progress, and the tests should be taken as an opportunity for students to "tackle tasks that may be challenging" and to "show others their personal best."