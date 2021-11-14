-
Every Rochester resident facing eviction proceedings in a city court will now have access to free legal representation under a program that launched…
The New York State Legislature returns to the Capitol next week, and tenants’ rights advocates are pushing for the passage of bills to cancel rent…
ConnectionsRochester City Court has a new housing section. Now, tenants can bring small claims actions against landlords to be heard by a judge.We talk about how the…
By the time Mary Brown moved out of her apartment at 447 Thurston Road last year, she and the other residents had — for too long — dealt with black mold,…
ConnectionsNew York State’s new tenant protection laws affect evictions, security deposits, and a lot more. Advocates say the law, which went into effect this…
ConnectionsMore than 88,000 homeless families are living in shelters across New York State. That’s according to a new housing activism campaign called Housing…