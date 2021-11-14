Susan B. Anthony House

-
About 100 people gathered at Susan B. Anthony Square in Rochester Saturda for the Rochester Women's March. The protest and march, part of a national…
-
In a year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the bicentennial of Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, the Susan B. Anthony Museum &…
-
ConnectionsThe Susan B. Anthony Museum and House rejected President Trump's pardon of Susan B. Anthony last week. Trump pardoned Anthony last Tuesday on the 100th…
-
Three of Rochester’s largest cultural attractions: the Memorial Art Gallery, Rochester Museum and Science Center, and The Strong National Museum of Play,…
-
Three years before Susan B. Anthony and a small group of women cast their ballots for president in Rochester in 1872 in an audacious act of defiance that…
-
Over 1,000 people packed the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wednesday night for the Susan B. Anthony birthday celebration…
-
Each member of Congress gets to invite one guest to the State of the Union address, and this year, Democrat Joe Morelle is extending that honor to Deborah…