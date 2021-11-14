-
Although COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have decreased significantly, Monroe County health officials say hospital systems are still strained.According…
An anticipated major post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases hasn’t happened in the Rochester region -- at least not yet. Monroe County Public Health…
Hospitals in the Rochester area are seeing the highest numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. Doctors, nurses and…
The rapid COVID-19 tests being used by schools in New York state has a connection to a local hospital.The test takes about 15 minutes to process, and it’s…
Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) is a new illness associated with COVID-19 that doctors in Rochester are trying to understand.There have…
UR Medicine says that Strong Memorial Hospital is sending a team of providers downstate to support health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic…
As health officials in New York City warned that the novel coronavirus is likely to spread there, hospitals in Rochester have begun preparing for the…
“Sometimes the panic sets in,” Lyn Lessard said. “It’s the worst part of my job.”Lessard handles drug purchasing for Rochester Regional Health’s Unity…