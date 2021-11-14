-
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will be getting more money than usual to help with groceries this month, the state Office of Temporary and Disability…
-
With the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture seeking to change who is eligible for SNAP benefits, Congressman Joe Morelle is encouraging residents…
-
ConnectionsThe Trump administration is planning to overhaul the food stamps program, known as SNAP. Republicans point to several high-profile fraud cases, despite…
-
Governor Cuomo announced a plan Friday to keep food stamps working at farmers markets across the state through the end of the season.It’s the latest…
-
The company behind the software that turns SNAP benefits into the tokens used at the Rochester Public Market has announced that it’s going out of…
-
ConnectionsThe author of a new book about food insecurity says food banks and food pantries were never meant to be permanent parts of our country. Andrew Fisher is a…
-
ConnectionsPresident Trump wants to reduce funding for food stamp programs and change the way the SNAP program works. Critics have called it the "Blue Apron of food…