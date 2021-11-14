-
New York state’s smoking age goes from 18 to 21 on Wednesday.The American Lung Association and other advocates hope the measure will prevent and reduce…
ConnectionsVaping, or the use of electronic cigarettes, has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after reports of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the…
A report released Tuesday offers data about the Rochester region’s health.The Community Health Indicator Report found that in the 13 counties around the…
A new effort aimed at reducing minors' use of flavored tobacco products downstate could also be expanding to the Rochester area and across New York.The…
The Democrat-controlled New York Senate passed legislation Monday putting the state a step closer to joining seven others where the legal age for buying…
Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.The legislation, which passed the Democrat-led chamber on…
Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing a proposal to raise the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21.In a statement…
A proposal to raise the age to buy tobacco products in Monroe County did not make it out of committee at a county legislature meeting on Monday.That…
ConnectionsIn this episode of Second Opinion LIVE!, we talk about health resolutions for the new year. Physicians answer your questions about weight loss, exercise,…
Tobacco-free campuses are a growing trend across the country and a few local universities and colleges are considering joining that trend. According to…