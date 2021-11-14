Search Query
© 2021 WXXI News
Sean Cahill
Arts & Life
LGBTQ people are going undocumented in New York state’s COVID-19 health data
Noelle E. C. Evans
,
When the coronavirus pandemic first spread to Rochester, Penny Sterling wanted to know how she would be counted if she contracted the virus. The data…
Listen
•
4:17