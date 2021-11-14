-
New York’s local AARP chapter is urging U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to close what the organization calls a “doughnut hole” in Medicare coverage for…
New York Senator Chuck Schumer took aim at the conception of the opioid epidemic as an urban concern Friday. Standing in front of the one-story police…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer introduced a bill Monday that would compel the U.S. Postal Service to allow veterans’ groups to solicit donations on post office…
New York Senator Charles Schumer is releasing details of crowdsourcing survey he has taken of his constituents, to show what he says are too many "dead…
NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer is urging the Transportation Security Administration to put more dogs on the passenger-screening line to reduce long…
NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer of New York says the Department of Homeland Security must work faster to begin testing explosive detectors that can…
ALBANY (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on phone carriers to make robocall blocking technology available to landline and cellphone customers.Schumer…
NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer wants to require the Federal Aviation Administration to institute minimum seat-size rules for airlines, which he says…
NEW YORK (AP) Sen. Charles Schumer is slamming a White House proposal that would cut nearly $300 million from counterterrorism programs.The Democrat notes…
NEW YORK (AP) Top New York officials are asking the federal government to help the state to block people on the terror watch list from legal gun…